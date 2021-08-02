DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.28 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.80 million and $456,171.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,109,284 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

