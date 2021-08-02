DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00006235 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $744.90 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001082 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

