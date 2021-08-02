DeFiner Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $298,873.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.