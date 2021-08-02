DeGate (DG) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,301.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, DeGate has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $23.03 million and $32,301.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.