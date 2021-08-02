DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $998,919.30 and $2.41 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,903.85 or 1.00140633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00853010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

