Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Trading Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

