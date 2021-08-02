DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00413236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.42 or 0.00857856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

