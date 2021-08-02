DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00394985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00864717 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.