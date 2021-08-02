DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,872.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
DeNA stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. DeNA has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.
