DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,872.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

DeNA stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. DeNA has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

