Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.10. 45,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.