DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

