DePay (DEPAY) Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $3.31 million and $43,983.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.