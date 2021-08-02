Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.0598 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $2.85 million and $691,086.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

