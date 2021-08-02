DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.29 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $59.67 million and approximately $359,800.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00100404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.19 or 0.99905146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00847861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

