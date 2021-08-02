DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 7,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.