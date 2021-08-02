Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $118.28 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $10.99 or 0.00027730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $118.28 million and $884,542.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.23 or 0.06603952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.79 or 0.01399876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00363449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00599468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00369260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00298733 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

