Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.10

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

