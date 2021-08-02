Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 162,030 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.