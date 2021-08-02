Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0028

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $28,296.48 and approximately $12,682.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,344.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.92 or 0.06666473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.67 or 0.01391978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00360372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00131306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00594523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00372198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00294726 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

