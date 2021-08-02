Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

