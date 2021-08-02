Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

