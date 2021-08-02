Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Hits $3.69 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $473,557.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00008460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00278141 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

