Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 504.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.