DexCom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.20.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,068 shares of company stock worth $25,123,378. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

