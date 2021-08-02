dForce 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 7% lower against the dollar. dForce has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00823947 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00091116 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

