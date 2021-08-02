Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.34 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,247,920 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

