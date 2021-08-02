Diamond Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $20,636.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001957 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00074660 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,617,860 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

