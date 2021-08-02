Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. 190,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

