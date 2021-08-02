Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 2,839,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

