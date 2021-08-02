DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. DIC Asset has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

