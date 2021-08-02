DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Cut by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,840 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 7.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

