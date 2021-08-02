DiDi Global Inc.’s (NYSE:DIDI) Quiet Period To End on August 9th

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global stock opened at 10.31 on Monday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.