Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 695,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

