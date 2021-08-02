DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Update

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DigiMax Global stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,902. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on DigiMax Global in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

