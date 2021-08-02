Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $554,790.31 and $102.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.92 or 0.00594437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 182.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.