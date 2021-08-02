Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.