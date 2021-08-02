Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

DLR opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

