Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $1.89 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00537970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

