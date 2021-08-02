Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

