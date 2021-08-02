DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $14,431.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00592733 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,051,949,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,265,105 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.