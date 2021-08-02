Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

