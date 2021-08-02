Digix Gold Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,345.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.47 million and $4,345.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $46.44 or 0.00118038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,654 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

