Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.88

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.88 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 312875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

