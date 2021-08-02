Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $363.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00107194 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.