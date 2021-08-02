Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,324 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG opened at $183.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,403 shares of company stock worth $21,129,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

