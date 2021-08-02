Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of InfuSystem worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 278,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1,365.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $373.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

