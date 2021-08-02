Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Casa Systems worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
