Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Casa Systems worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

