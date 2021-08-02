Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

