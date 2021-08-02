Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.