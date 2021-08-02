Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 137,236 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Venator Materials worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.17 on Monday. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNTR. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.